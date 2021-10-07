Dramatic footage shows a bus careering down a hill and into a house.

Wednesday's crash in Morrell Avenue, Oxford, involving an Oxford Bus Company single-decker, was captured on a mobile phone.

The family who live there said repairs to the council-owned property could take up to six months.

Oxford Bus Company said it was working to recover the vehicle, but added it did not believe the crash was due to a mechanical defect.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.