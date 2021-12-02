Ai-Da is thought to be the first artificial intelligence (AI) robot to write and perform poetry.

The android artist is currently reciting its poetry at Oxford's Ashmolean Museum.

It produced the poetry in response to the work of Italian poet Dante Alighieri who is being celebrated at an exhibition - 700 years after his death.

With cameras for eyes and a robotic arm Ai-Da can also draw, paint and sculpt.

Video journalist: Chris Wood

