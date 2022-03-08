The husband of an Oxford academic who who died while cycling said he hopes her death will lead to road safety improvements.

Dr Ling Felce, a postdoctoral scientist at the Nuffield Department of Medicine and Radcliffe Department of Medicine, died at the junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford on 1 March.

Her husband, James, described how he had cycled past the scene of the crash, not knowing his wife was involved.

A lorry driver has been charged in connection with Dr Felce's death.