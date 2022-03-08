Husband of Dr Ling Felce hopes for Oxford cycle safety improvements
The husband of an Oxford academic who who died while cycling said he hopes her death will lead to road safety improvements.
Dr Ling Felce, a postdoctoral scientist at the Nuffield Department of Medicine and Radcliffe Department of Medicine, died at the junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford on 1 March.
Her husband, James, described how he had cycled past the scene of the crash, not knowing his wife was involved.
A lorry driver has been charged in connection with Dr Felce's death.