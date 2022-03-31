Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time.

The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition".

He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at Crocodiles of the World in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire.

Their offspring are currently about the size of tennis balls, but will grow to weigh about 30 stone (190kg) as adults.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.