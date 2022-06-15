A van driver who killed a man after crashing head-on into his car, while trying to overtake another vehicle, has been jailed.

Aron Hicks, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van on the A417 near Blewbury, Oxfordshire, on 4 May 2020.

He overtook one vehicle and tried to overtake another as a Honda Civic approached on the other side.

Its driver, 78-year-old Brian Hunt, died later that day. Police said the manoeuvre was a "dangerous chance".

Sgt Dom Mahon, of Thames Valley Police, said: "The shocking dash-cam recording of this incident demonstrates very clearly how impatience behind the wheel can be fatal."

