A nurse says she was two hours late to work due to rail strikes happening across the UK.

Having travelled from Swindon, the nurse ran off her train at Oxford station to get to work in a nearby hospital.

She said the strikes were "a nightmare" for her but she "understood" why rail workers were doing it.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking over job cuts, pay and working conditions.

