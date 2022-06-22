A disabled Ukrainian mother says she is having to make a 46-mile round trip to get her son to school after they were moved into emergency accommodation.

Liza and Herman, eight, came to Oxfordshire in March after fleeing Dnipro following the Russian invasion.

They were living with a sponsor and Herman started a new school but they were moved into a hotel three weeks ago after the relationship broke down.

Oxfordshire County Council is trying to find a long-term solution for the pair.

Liza, who has cerebral palsy which affects her mobility, starts the daily three-hour round trip by bus with her son at 06:50 BST from their hotel in Oxford.

