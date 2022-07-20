Six roads in Oxfordshire have been damaged by "extreme heat," the council has confirmed.

Oxfordshire County Council said gritters had been sent out with sand after the UK heatwave caused sections of tarmac to melt.

It comes after a BBC reporter filmed his car driving through melted tarmac on the B4016 towards Blewbury in South Oxfordshire.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "The worst affected surfaces will be monitored and prioritised for future repairs if needed."

