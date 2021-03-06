A new community shed workshop where people go to socialise and make things has opened.

Thame Shed in Oxfordshire was first proposed in 2016 but it has taken six years to raise the money needed and find a suitable venue.

The Men's Sheds movement has become popular across the UK but organisers say they want to make the workshop in Thame "available to anyone who wanted to use it”.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.