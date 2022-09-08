The husband of an Oxford scientist who was killed by a lorry driver who was more than eight times over the drug-drive limit previously paid tribute to his "wonderful, intelligent and loving" wife.

Dr Ling Felce died at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford in March.

James Felce spoke to the BBC in March about the night he found out his wife had died, having driven past the scene of the crash.

He shared two children, aged three and five, with Dr Felce and described her as a "doting" mother.

Lorry driver Robert Whiting, 40, of Henry Taunt Close, Barton, admitted causing the 35-year-old's death.

He was unqualified and uninsured at the time of the crash and had taken cocaine the night before.

He was jailed for eight years at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday.