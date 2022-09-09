The Muslim chaplain and founder of the Oxford Foundation has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and said "it's ok to cry".

Imam Monawar Hussain added he had shed a few tears after hearing the UK's longest-reigning monarch had died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.

He has since paid tribute to the monarch, who he believes was "totally devoted to serving all her people".

Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty

Queen Elizabeth II: A life in pictures

This is the moment history stops

King Charles III, the new monarch

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.