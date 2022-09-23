A man who holds the records for the world's fastest shed and wheelbarrow is hoping to claim two more global feats.

On Saturday, Kevin Nicks, from Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, will attempt to break the records for the fastest motorised BMX and the world's longest mobility scooter.

The current record for the longest scooter is just over 10ft (3m), with no wheels in the middle and driven for 100m. Mr Nicks' is 22ft (6.7m).

For the BMX challenge, the record to beat is 40mph - Mr Nicks believes he can reach more than 60mph.