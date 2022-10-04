Drivers are experiencing major delays after a large water pipe burst, flooding a roundabout.

Thames Valley Police and Thames Water were called to Heyford Hill roundabout, outside Littlemore in Oxford, where the road was underwater.

The roundabout is closed in both directions and police said there was significant disruption to the A34 and surrounding roads.

Thames Water had tankers on site to take the water away from the dual carriageway while others pumped water into the network.

Video credit: Sarah Ewart

