A man who sat on every seat of a football stadium as part of a charity challenge has described the experience as "agony".

Aston Villa supporter Simon Osborn, from near Banbury, trained for months ahead of sitting in a total of 42,785 seats at his beloved Villa Park.

He told the BBC: "I knew it was going to be tough, but there's tough and there's tough. It was unbelievable."

Mr Osborn was raising money for the football club's Dementia Activity Café.