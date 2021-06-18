A man who crashed into schoolchildren while performing stunts in the road outside a school has been sentenced.

Nudiario Fernandessam, 20, of Wilcote Road, Oxford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving with the wrong licence, and having no insurance in August.

Police said on 27 January he was driving on Sandy Lane West outside Oxford Academy School "performing donuts along the busy road when children were leaving school for the day".

He lost control, left the pavement and hit three schoolchildren who suffered minor injuries.

PC Jack Walter said: "His driving was extremely dangerous and reckless and he could have caused serious injury to any number of schoolchildren walking in the area.

"It is only through luck more than judgement that this was not the case with the three children he did hit with the car he was driving."

He was sentenced to a year's imprisonment, suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for three years, 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £356 of costs and a victim surcharge.

