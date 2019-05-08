A visually-impaired man is helping to make ice hockey accessible.

Nathan Tree quit playing the sport in his early 20s after experiencing severe vision loss.

But Blind Ice Hockey tournaments in Canada and Finland reignited his love of the game.

On returning home he founded of Blind Ice Hockey UK, and now runs meetups for people at the Oxford Ice Rink.

Mr Tree said people are often surprised that he plays ice hockey and added: " As a visually impaired person it's really hard to push yourself to the limit. It's hard to run down the street as fast as you can, but when I'm on the ice I can push myself."

Video by Clodagh Stenson and Chris Wood

