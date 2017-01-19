Stargazers have captured spectacular time-lapse video of the northern lights.

In a very rare display, the phenomenon was seen as far south as Dorset and the Isle of Wight on Sunday night.

Mary McIntyre and Gavin Jones captured these videos in the skies over Oxfordshire.

An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.

More displays are expected in the coming nights.

