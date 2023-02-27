Oxfam has sent a large shipment of aid to help provide people with safe water after devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

On Monday, the charity loaded trucks at its warehouse in Bicester with about 19 tonnes of aid that helps clean water.

The trucks will transport Oxfam Jerry Buckets - disinfection tablets and equipment to test chlorine levels in drinking water - to Aleppo, Syria.

The load is part of a UK-wide appeal that raised over £100m in two weeks.

