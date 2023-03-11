A mum fighting to get her son into a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school said a council has told her there are no places left.

Hannah, who lives in Oxfordshire, told the BBC her son Harley has autism and would struggle in mainstream education.

Councillor Liz Brighouse, deputy leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said there was "enormous demand" for places and the authority was "trying to resolve" the situation.

Video by Jonathan Eden, reporting by Claire Starr

