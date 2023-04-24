A video of the final runner crossing the line at the London Marathon has been viewed more than four million times online.

Race organisers posted the moment on social media describing it as "one of the greatest moments of every London Marathon".

The runner is Tom Durnin from Bicester in Oxfordshire who finished the 26.2-mile race in a time of eight hours, 10 minutes and 58 seconds.

Mr Durnin was raising money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust charity.

Organisers tweeted: "We're in awe of your determination to finish what you started."

