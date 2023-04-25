The London Marathon's final finisher has been telling the story of his run after millions watched a video of him crossing the finish line.

Tom Durnin finished the 26.2-mile run despite suffering a bleed on the brain and a broken arm in a car crash in December.

The 35-year-old, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, said giving up wasn't an option and he was determined to finish and raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

