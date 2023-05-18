A video has been created in memory of a trans teenager who is believed to have taken their own life.

Virgil Rhone, 15, was found at their family home in Bicester, Oxfordshire in 2022.

Their parents, Vanessa and Peter, criticised Oxfordshire Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) during Virgil's inquest.

A statement from CAMHS confirmed it was examining ways to improve services after directions from the coroner.

Virgil had been receiving care from CAMHS since 2019.

