A tea party boat trip has taken place to celebrate the author Lewis Carroll's legacy in the city where he lived for most of his life.

The event in Oxford marked the same trip Lewis Carroll took when he first told the story of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Literature enthusiasts, including two of Carroll's great, great, great nieces and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, have been remembering the author.

They also unveiled a plaque that will be a permanent reminder of his impact on the city.

Video by Jeremy Stern and Hannah Walsh

