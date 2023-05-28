A mother has spoken about the "creepy" moment a thief was able to steal her keyless car.

Sarah Baxter, from Henley, Oxfordshire, was feeding her baby when her Mercedes was stolen in May this year.

The thief used a technique called relay theft, where a metal hoop is used to detect and amplify a fob's signal.

It means criminals do not need to steal a key or break into a property, instead they can use the cable loop near doors and windows of a house to find a fob's signal.

