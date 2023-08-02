Kayaker with no arms and legs completes river challenge
A man born without fully formed arms and legs has completed a 108-mile (174km) kayak charity challenge along the River Thames.
John Willis travelled for eight days without prosthetics to raise awareness of inclusion in sport.
Volunteers, from world champion rowers to novices, joined him in his kayak for various stages of the journey.
Mr Willis described the achievement as "an absolutely incredible experience" to mark his charity's 10th anniversary.