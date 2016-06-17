Drone footage has captured the aftermath of an explosion following a lightning strike at a food waste recycling site.

A tank at the Severn Trent Green Power site in Cassington, Oxfordshire, was hit on Monday at 19:20 BST.

It caused the gases inside to ignite and explode causing a large fireball that turned the sky in the area pulsing an orange colour.

Three of the five tanks at the plant were damaged.

