Factory badly damaged in blaze

A factory in Birmingham has been badly damaged after a fire in the early hours of Saturday.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was called to the Chidlow and Cheshire car component plant in Winson Green at about 03:15 GMT.

At its height about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the factory, which has been based in the area for 48 years.

People living nearby were asked to keep windows and doors shut.