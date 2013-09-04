Patient watches football during op

Video

Orthopaedic patient Paul Eaton, 57, is one of an increasing number choosing to watch TV during their operations.

It has been made possible thanks to advances in anaesthesia.

Oswestry's Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is one of several now offering patients a chance to watch films or TV to help them remain relaxed.

It reflects a rise in the number of procedures done under a spinal, rather than general, anaesthetic.

The hospital said the approach helped patients recover more quickly.