Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Patient watches football during op
Orthopaedic patient Paul Eaton, 57, is one of an increasing number choosing to watch TV during their operations.
It has been made possible thanks to advances in anaesthesia.
Oswestry's Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is one of several now offering patients a chance to watch films or TV to help them remain relaxed.
It reflects a rise in the number of procedures done under a spinal, rather than general, anaesthetic.
The hospital said the approach helped patients recover more quickly.
-
04 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window