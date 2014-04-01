The mother of a teenager murdered by a sexual "deviant" has said she might still be alive if investigations into her killer's previous crimes had been more thorough.

Georgia Williams, from Wellington, Telford, was strangled by Jamie Reynolds in May 2013, before he dumped the 17-year-old's body in woodland in north Wales.

Reynolds admitted murder and was told by the judge he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

He was cautioned by West Mercia Police in 2008 after trying to strangle another teenage girl, but not charged.

West Mercia Police referred its handling of previous incidents involving Reynolds to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, but the watchdog has since asked the force to carry out its own inquiry.

Georgia's mother Lynette has called on the IPCC to mount its own full and independent investigation.