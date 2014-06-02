A pine marten
Have pine martens returned to Shropshire?

A rare mammal that was thought to be extinct in the Midlands may have returned to Shropshire, experts believe.

Pine martens can still be found in Wales. Shropshire Wildlife Trust said it had found evidence the species may have crossed the border into Shropshire.

Midlands Today's environment correspondent David Gregory-Kumar spoke to Louise Wilson from Conservation Dogs and Stuart Edmunds from Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

