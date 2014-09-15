A 16th Century farmhouse on English Heritage's at Risk Register is set to be restored in a planned £150,000 scheme.

Stuart Lawrence was brought up in a timber-framed farmhouse in Old Marton near Ellesmere in Shropshire, which is now uninhabitable.

While he finds the £150,000 to fix it, Mr Lawrence is living in a caravan in the garden.

He said: "You can only live in a mobile home for so long, but the idea really is to try and get it in a liveable state again."

BBC Midlands Today's Bob Hockenhull reports.