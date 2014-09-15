'At risk' 16th Century Shropshire home set to be restored
A 16th Century farmhouse on English Heritage's at Risk Register is set to be restored in a planned £150,000 scheme.
Stuart Lawrence was brought up in a timber-framed farmhouse in Old Marton near Ellesmere in Shropshire, which is now uninhabitable.
While he finds the £150,000 to fix it, Mr Lawrence is living in a caravan in the garden.
He said: "You can only live in a mobile home for so long, but the idea really is to try and get it in a liveable state again."
BBC Midlands Today's Bob Hockenhull reports.