Shrewsbury baby ashes independent investigation to be held
An independent inquiry is to be held into Shrewsbury crematorium's failure to recover ashes following baby cremations over the past 10 years.
It will be the first such investigation to be held in England.
Out of 30 families, only one was given their child's ashes, while others were told that nothing remained.
As BBC Midlands Today's Joanne Writtle reports, industry experts have thrown doubt on that explanation.
10 Dec 2014
