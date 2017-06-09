'I will miss the House of Commons'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2017: David Winnick loses Labour seat after 38 years
The West Midlands' longest serving MP David Winnick has lost his seat.
The Labour candidate, 83, who has held his Walsall North seat since 1979, lost out to Conservative Eddie Hughes by over 2,000 votes.
Following his defeat, Mr Winnick said it had been an "honour and privilege" to have served his constituents.
He congratulated his opponent and said: "Democracy works in various ways. Rough with the smooth. It's rough for us tonight."
-
09 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-40215645/general-election-2017-david-winnick-loses-labour-seat-after-38-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window