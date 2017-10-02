Scaffolding up at historic Iron Bridge

Media player
Crane lifts beams for English Heritage Iron Bridge work
A crane lifted two scaffolding beams into place ahead of repair work at Shropshire's historic Iron Bridge.
It was part of the latest phase of a £1.2m refurbishment involving English Heritage.
Each 950kg beam spans the River Severn at the world's first bridge to be iron framed.
02 Oct 2017
