The Iron Bridge in Shropshire has been stripped back to its bare bones as a £3.6m facelift brings a new lease of life to the town.

The bridge was the world's first single span arch bridge to be made of cast iron more than two centuries ago and English Heritage is busy at work conserving it for the future.

It has been under wraps since before Christmas but visitors are now getting the chance to see what is happening under all that tarpaulin.