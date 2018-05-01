CCTV shows 'terrifying ambulance attack'

Video

West Midlands Ambulance Service has released CCTV footage following an attack on an ambulance in which a patient was being treated by a paramedic.

A wing mirror was broken in the violence at about 01:20 BST on Monday, the service said.

According to the paramedic inside, it was an "unprovoked attack" carried out by a "random stranger" - which, the service said, "must have been terrifying" for the patient.

It happened in the Woodside area of Telford.