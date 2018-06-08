Air show celebrates RAF centenary

Media player
Shropshire's Cosford Air Show marks RAF centenary
Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the RAF Cosford Air Show in Shropshire on Sunday.
This year's show marks 100 years of the Royal Air Force, with 100 static planes on display.
Other show highlights will include the Red Arrows and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team.
Video journalist: John Bray
08 Jun 2018
