Cash surprise delivered to fire station

Mystery sender delivers cash surprise to firefighters
Shropshire firefighters were "surprised" to find an envelope full of £20 notes and a note saying thank you in the mail.
The Craven Arms based crews are now trying to work out who left the money and why.
11 Jun 2018
