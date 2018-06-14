Council in doghouse over parking charges

Media player
Protesters in Shrewsbury march against car parking charges
A peaceful protest has been staged in the centre of Shrewsbury where a main road was blocked by people upset at plans to increase some car parking charges.
Shropshire Council says it’s the first time prices have changed since 2012, but some business owners claim the charges could be the ''final nail in the coffin'' for high street shops.
14 Jun 2018
