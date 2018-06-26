Mum's Vitamin D plea after baby's death

Media player
Vitamin D supplements plea from mother after baby death
A mother whose baby son died after developing rickets is urging people to take vitamin D supplements.
Beverley Thahane, from Telford, Shropshire, had taken her child Noah to the GP and hospital on numerous occasions because he was ill, but he was not diagnosed until just before his death in January 2017.
Experts at the University of Birmingham say Noah's death was entirely preventable and are calling for all babies to be supplemented with vitamin D from birth.
26 Jun 2018
