Hedgehogs starving and thirsty in heat

Record number of hedgehogs rescued in heatwave
A record-breaking number of hedgehogs are being rescued as they struggle to find food and water during the heatwave.
Cuan Wildlife Rescue, in Much Wenlock, has taken in 822 hedgehogs in the past month, the youngest of which is just four days old.
The British Hedgehog Preservation Society has asked that people leave bowls of food and water in their gardens to help the animals.
25 Jul 2018
