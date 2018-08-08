Video

Vicki Archer's co-presenter Adam Green has paid tribute on air to his "hugely talented" friend.

The BBC Radio Shropshire presenter's death was announced on Tuesday.

The pair had presented the drivetime show together since 2010 and Mr Green said they enjoyed an "incredibly easy" chemistry on air right from the first day.

The "desperately sad news" of the 41-year-old's death had "left a cloud over our radio family," he said.