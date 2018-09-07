The edible record that plays choc 'n' roll

Media player
The edible record in Ludlow that plays choc 'n' roll
A food artist who wanted to hear the sound of chocolate has created a record made entirely of the sweet substance.
Prudence Staite's creation really plays music and she hopes its debut at Ludlow Food Festival will put visitors in a spin.
And the song embedded in the sticky disc? You Sexy Thing by Hot Chocolate.
07 Sep 2018
