Time-lapse footage shows mill's new look

Video

Time-lapse footage shows the restoration of a historic building's roof.

The work to the mill section of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is complete, meaning scaffolding there can be removed for the first time in 11 years.

It's thought to be the world's first iron-framed building and a forerunner of the skyscraper.

Acquired by Historic England in 2005, a multi-million-pound overhaul is designed to bring the mill and wider site back into use - as an enterprise quarter.