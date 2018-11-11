New steam engine built from scratch

Video

A £250,000 project to recreate a steam engine from scratch is close to becoming reality.

The Talisman, a Fowler B6 Big Lion Road Locomotive, once carried loads in excess of 100 tonnes, including parts for the Titanic, and only five were ever made.

Now Alex Sharphouse, from Bouth, near Ulverston, Cumbria, has unveiled his partly-built Talisman at the NEC Classic Motor Show, near Birmingham.

Next year it will embark on a 300-mile road tour from Cumbria to Shropshire to mark the 150th anniversary of Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants, which is sponsoring the project.

Video journalist: John Bray