The five-year-olds using knives in class
Children as young as five are being allowed to use real knives, ovens and saws at their school in Shropshire .

It was brought into Newdale Primary School in Telford after the head teacher visited Finland and discovered a different approach to teaching.

Rachel Cook believes that by letting children use the tools as "managed risks", their independence can be encouraged from a younger age.

  • 24 Nov 2018
