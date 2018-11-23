Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shropshire farm sells its milk from vending machine
People in Shropshire are filling up bottles of milk by vending machine at the same farm where it is produced.
H W Chatham & Co in Brockton, near Shifnal, has turned its old milking parlour into a self-service shop.
It's among the dairy farms that are cutting out the middle man.
A litre of milk costs £1.30 and customers are encouraged to use glass bottles to help reduce plastic waste.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-46324898/shropshire-farm-sells-its-milk-from-vending-machineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window