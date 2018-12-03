'Packed in like sardines and nobody cares'
Rail passengers between Shrewsbury and Birmingham left frustrated

Rail passengers have been left frustrated by cramped conditions after the number of carriages was reduced during the morning commute.

One said they were packed in like sardines on the two carriages travelling between Shrewsbury and Birmingham shortly after 06:30 GMT on Monday.

Operator Transport for Wales said the change to a number of its services was down to "unprecedented" damage to stock caused by stormy weather.

