Christmas hug for Henry and Maureen

Shrewsbury pre-school group invites pensioners to festive party
A mother and toddler group in Shropshire invited local pensioners to its Christmas party.
Organiser Annie Hambley said she was inspired by the Channel 4 programme "Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds".
The party was held at Shrewsbury Baptist Church Central, and supported by Age UK.
The charity published research suggesting nearly one million older people feel lonelier at Christmas.
Video journalist: John Bray
14 Dec 2018
