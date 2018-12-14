Christmas hug for Henry and Maureen
Shrewsbury pre-school group invites pensioners to festive party

A mother and toddler group in Shropshire invited local pensioners to its Christmas party.

Organiser Annie Hambley said she was inspired by the Channel 4 programme "Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds".

The party was held at Shrewsbury Baptist Church Central, and supported by Age UK.

The charity published research suggesting nearly one million older people feel lonelier at Christmas.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 14 Dec 2018
