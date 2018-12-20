Video

A heritage railway in Shropshire is expanding, thanks to a huge cash windfall from a popular Christmas-themed ride.

Telford Steam Railway bought the rights to run the Polar Express specials from Warner Brothers studios, which made the 2004 film based on the children's book of the same name.

It sold 23,000 tickets for the service this year and says it expects its turnover to reach £1m next year, as a result of the sales.

Organisers plan to spend the money on new carriages and an extension to the track, linking it up to tourist attractions in the Ironbridge Gorge.